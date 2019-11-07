Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.42. 702,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,453,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 104.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $37.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $4,199,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,556,675.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,589,410 shares of company stock valued at $51,754,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.76.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.