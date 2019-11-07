Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,380 Shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 102,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

