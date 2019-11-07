Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $451,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,008,000 after purchasing an additional 463,870 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,256 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.84. The stock had a trading volume of 227,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,558. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

