Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS MTUM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.16. 93,572 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.