MOAC (MOAC) Price Up 22.7% Over Last Week

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One MOAC coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00004252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $50.98 and $20.33. Over the last week, MOAC has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. MOAC has a market cap of $24.55 million and $19,648.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MOAC alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001358 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official website is moac.io . MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io . The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $32.15, $18.94, $33.94, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $5.60, $20.33, $7.50, $13.77 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.