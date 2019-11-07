MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Trading Down 4.8%

MJardin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MJARF)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.43, 10,734 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 55,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

MJardin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJARF)

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialized cannabis management company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers its partners turnkey cannabis cultivation, processing, and retail solutions, including licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, and facility ramp-up services, as well as day-to-day personnel management and oversight, and operation services for large scale production facilities.

