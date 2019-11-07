Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CACI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Caci International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caci International by 50.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caci International in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Caci International in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Caci International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total value of $97,276.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,066.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $108,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,288.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,411 shares of company stock worth $3,237,888 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.72. 3,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,861. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.67 and its 200 day moving average is $212.39. Caci International Inc has a 1 year low of $138.39 and a 1 year high of $235.00.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Caci International’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caci International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.70.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

