Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Trims Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.07. The stock had a trading volume of 356,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,104. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,786 shares of company stock worth $330,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

