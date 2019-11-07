Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James M. Young sold 38,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $4,826,090.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,491,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $290,582.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,093.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,133 shares of company stock worth $39,829,477. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.30. 20,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,468. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.34 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

