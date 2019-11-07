Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 91.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,615,000 after buying an additional 564,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,125.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,815,000 after acquiring an additional 478,967 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 233,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 167.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,518,000 after acquiring an additional 200,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,610,000 after acquiring an additional 188,991 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.81, for a total transaction of $825,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,368,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 29,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $4,539,016.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,588,729.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,820 shares of company stock valued at $32,157,363. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,012. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

