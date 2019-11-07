MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) have trended extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MITSUBISHI CORP/S earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted MITSUBISHI CORP/S's ranking:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSBHY opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSBHY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

