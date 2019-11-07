Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,188 shares during the period. Newell Brands comprises approximately 4.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Newell Brands worth $34,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In related news, Director Michael Todman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 160,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

