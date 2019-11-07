Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Orion Engineered Carbons comprises about 0.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Orion Engineered Carbons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 423.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 286,050 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $19.47. 15,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,072. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

