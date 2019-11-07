Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Mineworx Technologies Ltd (CVE:MWX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.18. Mineworx Technologies shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 66,616 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Mineworx Technologies Company Profile (CVE:MWX)

Mineworx Technologies Ltd., a technology based mining company, recovers precious metals from ores, concentrates, tailings, and e-waste through environmentally friendly technologies in Spain and North America. The company operates as a solutions provider and developer of process technologies for mining and e-waste sectors.

