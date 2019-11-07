Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.

