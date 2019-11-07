Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.93 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Microchip Technology from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,023,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,529. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $204,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.