Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $1.12-1.32 EPS.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.36. 4,023,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.