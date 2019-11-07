Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has an in-line rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.93 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,023,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,529. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $101.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.