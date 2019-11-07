Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.53.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,529. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $101.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

