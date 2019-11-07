Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.23.

MCHP stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $101.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

