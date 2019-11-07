Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Raised to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Micro Focus International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 26.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 116.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

