MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.
NYSE MGP traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,326. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.