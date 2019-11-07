MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

MTG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 183,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,225. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other MGIC Investment news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 72,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $1,014,543.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,058,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,860,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $77,766.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,245.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,419 shares of company stock worth $2,320,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,893,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,141,000 after buying an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $427,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $3,462,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

