Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 99,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 8,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 21,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD stock opened at $709.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.74 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $693.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.07.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $720.00 to $680.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $700.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.