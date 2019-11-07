Metaverse ETP Trading 17.3% Lower This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00004391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Coinsuper, RightBTC and CoinBene. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $31.32 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,933,295 coins and its circulating supply is 76,933,169 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinBene, QBTC, Bit-Z, RightBTC, Coinsuper, HitBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

