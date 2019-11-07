Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Raised by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.09. 2,881,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,487,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $214.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

