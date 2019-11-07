McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $146.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average of $136.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total transaction of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at $182,325.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,929. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 80.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $2,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

