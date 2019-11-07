McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP David M. Whitney Sells 557 Shares

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $42,098.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at $444,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGRC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,287. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

