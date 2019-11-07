McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Sells $15,118.00 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $15,118.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,050 shares in the company, valued at $381,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MGRC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.43. 1,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,287. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $80.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 34.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 35.7% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 312,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

