McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

MUX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered McEwen Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.80 target price on McEwen Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. 2,769,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,905. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $610.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of -0.51.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 1,221,713 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,059,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 645,426 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 466,681 shares during the period. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

