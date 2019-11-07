Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.20. 1,852,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,659. The firm has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.39 and a 200 day moving average of $207.31.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.