Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,086. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $346,042.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,468 shares of company stock worth $7,146,585 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

