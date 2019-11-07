Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded to “Speculative Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.50.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of MAXR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 1,890,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.71. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.88) EPS. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,207,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after buying an additional 883,540 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,212,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 266,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,775,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after buying an additional 101,568 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,956,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

