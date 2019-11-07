Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,953.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Materialise has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.11 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,632,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,513,000 after acquiring an additional 43,519 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Materialise by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,117,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,124,000 after acquiring an additional 963,021 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Materialise by 5,525.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 395,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 57,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

