Matchpool Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $528.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Matchpool has a market cap of $178,070.00 and approximately $528.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Gatecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00222313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.01444067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00120619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

