Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $69.47. 311,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.19. Match Group has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $596,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,607.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $2,010,212.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,565.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

