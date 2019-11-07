Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce $242.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.00 million and the lowest is $241.73 million. Masimo reported sales of $223.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $932.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $932.06 million to $933.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 12,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,813,291.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,362. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,868,000 after purchasing an additional 689,534 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 547.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 403,292 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 189.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 460,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 300,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,921,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,867,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.38. 344,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,563. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.79.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.