Martinrea International (MRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Martinrea International to post earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66. The business had revenue of C$948.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$970.70 million.

Shares of TSE MRE traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.43. 35,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,876. The stock has a market cap of $923.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.76. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$9.33 and a 1-year high of C$14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ganesh Koduvayur Venkatasubramanian Kesavan Iyer purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,322.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at C$147,908.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

