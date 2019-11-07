Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $63,852,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $93,139,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.11. 98,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

