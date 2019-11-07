Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VAC. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.23. 294,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,480. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,226 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $239,005.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,561.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,736. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,047,000 after purchasing an additional 292,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 240,848 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after acquiring an additional 175,785 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,325,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,762,000 after acquiring an additional 101,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 100,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.