Marriott International’s (MAR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Marriott International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.88.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.06. 1,651,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,041. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.27. Marriott International has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average of $130.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 117.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

