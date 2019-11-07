Markel Corp Has $168.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $168,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,795.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,760.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,840.76. The stock has a market cap of $894.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

