Marius Haas Sells 167,275 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $9,104,778.25.
Marius Haas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of Dell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $8,678,227.00.
- On Friday, August 30th, Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of Dell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $8,559,461.75.
Shares of DELL stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 597.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,435 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,218,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,889,000 after acquiring an additional 342,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 684,414 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,623,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,058,000 after acquiring an additional 133,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
