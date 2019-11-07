Marius Haas Sells 167,275 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $9,104,778.25.

Marius Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of Dell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $8,678,227.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of Dell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $8,559,461.75.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 136.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.32 billion. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 597.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,435 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,218,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,889,000 after acquiring an additional 342,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 684,414 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,623,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,058,000 after acquiring an additional 133,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

