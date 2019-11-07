Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC increased its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mantech International by 4,472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Mantech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Mantech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Mantech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on Mantech International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

MANT opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $579.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $2,204,659.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,162.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

