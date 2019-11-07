Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 531 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,234 shares of company stock worth $7,699,823 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.15. 3,209,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

