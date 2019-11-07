Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $174.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,618. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

