Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,962,313,000 after acquiring an additional 777,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,310,000 after acquiring an additional 231,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,705,000 after acquiring an additional 785,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,560,000 after acquiring an additional 128,576 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.70. 2,211,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,030. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average of $133.51.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,336 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,297. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.