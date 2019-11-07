Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $21.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,313.63. The stock had a trading volume of 190,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,238.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,178.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,299.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.27.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,043 shares of company stock valued at $40,364,988. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

