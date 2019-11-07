Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $3.02. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 324,441 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $323.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 348,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 221,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,809,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,591 shares during the last quarter.
Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)
Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.
