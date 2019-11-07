Madison Square Garden (MSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $263.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.09 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

NYSE:MSG opened at $275.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.42 and a beta of 0.55. Madison Square Garden has a one year low of $240.33 and a one year high of $315.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim set a $350.00 price target on Madison Square Garden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.25.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.